American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $83.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. American International Group has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American International Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

