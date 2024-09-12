American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Trading 4.3% Higher

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.39. 2,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 67,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Oncology Network stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

