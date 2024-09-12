Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 117.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 195,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

AMP stock opened at $435.77 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.25 and a 200-day moving average of $426.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.