AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

