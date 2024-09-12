Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4,891.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111,472 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,965,000 after acquiring an additional 959,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 622,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 401,218 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $11,435,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $10,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

