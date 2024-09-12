Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $193.45

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.45.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $149.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

