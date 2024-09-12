Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $125.40

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Allegion Stock Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,832 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Allegion by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 113,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $137.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

