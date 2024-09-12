Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $125.40

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
ALLE stock opened at $137.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
