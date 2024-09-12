Analysts Set EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT at $30.63

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EYPT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,640,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,245,000 after purchasing an additional 488,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,530,000 after buying an additional 362,168 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,401,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 877,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 298,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 677,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. Equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.