Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $43.60

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Ichor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ichor Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ichor by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 118,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 265,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,862 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $67,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.