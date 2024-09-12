Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $43.60

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICHR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ichor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ichor
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.