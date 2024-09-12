Analysts Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) PT at $92.17

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

KROS stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.22. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

