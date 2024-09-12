Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Target Price at $42.20

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get MarineMax alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HZO

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $30.45 on Monday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 610,994 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 44.1% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 295,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,476 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 22.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.