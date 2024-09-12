Analysts Set NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Target Price at $16.43

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,369.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,539,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

