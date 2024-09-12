Analysts Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $10.80

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.
RGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.63.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
