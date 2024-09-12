Analysts Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $10.80

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

