Analysts Set TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) PT at $8.75

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

TRTX stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 154.59 and a current ratio of 154.59. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $708.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -61.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.