Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/9/2024 – Summit Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Summit Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Summit Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/21/2024 – Summit Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Summit Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ SMMT opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -141.88 and a beta of -0.99. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $24.07.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
