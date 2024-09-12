Analyzing Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Complete Solaria and SolarEdge Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $87.62 million 1.38 -$269.55 million N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies $2.98 billion 0.37 $34.33 million ($4.65) -4.16

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 SolarEdge Technologies 3 26 4 0 2.03

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Complete Solaria and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Complete Solaria currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.79%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus price target of $51.62, suggesting a potential upside of 166.61%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Solaria and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria -434.43% N/A -118.69% SolarEdge Technologies -33.86% -18.00% -9.59%

Risk & Volatility

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 92.5% of Complete Solaria shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Complete Solaria on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage. The Solar segment offers power optimizers, inverters, batteries, storage solutions, electric vehicle chargers, smart tracking solutions, and smart energy management software products; Monitoring platform, a cloud-based monitoring platform, which collects power, voltage, current, and system data sent from inverters and power optimizers; and MySolarEdge app, that enables system owners to track their real-time system production and household energy consumption. This segment also provides Designer platform, an web-based tool that helps solar professionals to plan, build, and validate residential and commercial systems; Mapper application for registering the physical layout of new PV sites installed with DC optimized inverter systems; SetApp application that activates and configurate inverters; and grid services. The Energy Storage segment provides lithium-ion cells and containerized battery systems (BESS) solutions for commercial, industrial, and utility markets; modules and racks; purpose-built components and solutions, and hardware and software tools; and pre and post sales engineering support for designing, building, and managing battery and system solutions. The company offers e-mobility products, automated machines, and UPS products; and pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. It sells its products through solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

