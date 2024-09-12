Analyzing Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) & Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aclarion and Grail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grail 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Aclarion currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 787.57%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Grail.

This table compares Aclarion and Grail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -10,967.15% -910.84% -218.13% Grail N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and Grail”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $53,947.00 25.70 -$4.91 million N/A N/A Grail $109.74 million 3.77 N/A N/A N/A

Grail has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Summary

Aclarion beats Grail on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer. It is also developing minimal residual disease and other post-diagnostic tests. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Menlo Park, California. GRAIL, Inc. operates as a former subsidiary of Illumina, Inc.

