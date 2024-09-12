Analyzing Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cellebrite DI and Hello Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 0 7 0 3.00 Hello Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Hello Group has a consensus price target of $7.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Hello Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Cellebrite DI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI -28.51% 5,902.06% 14.90% Hello Group 12.40% 12.09% 8.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Hello Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $362.49 million 9.45 -$81.10 million ($0.58) -28.69 Hello Group $11.30 billion 0.08 $275.72 million $1.10 5.86

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hello Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Hello Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hello Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hello Group beats Cellebrite DI on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

