Analyzing Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU – Get Free Report) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Ingersoll Rand”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ingersoll Rand $7.04 billion 5.14 $778.70 million $2.01 44.59

Ingersoll Rand has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.3% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Ingersoll Rand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ingersoll Rand 11.73% 13.00% 7.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Ingersoll Rand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingersoll Rand 0 4 8 0 2.67

Ingersoll Rand has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Ingersoll Rand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ingersoll Rand is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Summary

Ingersoll Rand beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc. The Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets diaphragm, piston, water-powered, peristaltic, gear, vane, progressive cavity, and syringe pumps; and gas boosters, hydrogen compression systems, automated liquid handling systems, odorant injection systems, controls, software, and other related components and accessories for liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management, and flow control in specialized or critical applications under the Air Dimensions, Albin, ARO, Dosatron, Haskel, Ingersoll Rand, LMI, Maximus, Milton Roy, MP, Oberdorfer, Seepex, Thomas, Welch, Williams, YZ, and Zinnser Analytic brand names. This segment's products are used in medical, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and other markets. It sells through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

