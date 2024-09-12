Analyzing Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReWalk Robotics and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.52%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Nutriband.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.02 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -1.03 Nutriband $1.80 million 23.49 -$5.49 million ($0.77) -4.99

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Nutriband”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReWalk Robotics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -102.03% -41.89% -30.83% Nutriband -401.39% -66.60% -56.41%

Risk & Volatility

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Nutriband on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

