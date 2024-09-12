Analyzing WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Onfolio shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WISeKey International and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.64%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Onfolio.

This table compares WISeKey International and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Onfolio -118.43% -59.94% -38.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and Onfolio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $30.92 million 0.47 -$15.36 million N/A N/A Onfolio $5.89 million 0.76 -$8.15 million ($1.52) -0.58

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WISeKey International.

Summary

WISeKey International beats Onfolio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

