Andra AP fonden Acquires 26,667 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

