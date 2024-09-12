Andra AP fonden Acquires New Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $180.21.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

