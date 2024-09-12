Andra AP fonden Acquires Shares of 38,480 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.4 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $172.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.97. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.