Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $2,265,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Biogen by 924.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Biogen by 235.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $199.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.52.

Get Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.