Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.