Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

