Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,711 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

