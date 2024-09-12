Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

