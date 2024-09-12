Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 178.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $26,608,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA opened at $276.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

