Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 110.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $437.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.