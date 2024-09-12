Andra AP fonden Has $5.73 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $3,176,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

