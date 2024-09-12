Andra AP fonden Has $6.25 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $75.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

