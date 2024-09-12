Andra AP fonden Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $302.35 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

