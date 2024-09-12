Andra AP fonden Has $8.39 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Avantor by 7.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of AVTR opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

