Andra AP fonden Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hubbell by 53.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,984,000 after purchasing an additional 322,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $392.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

