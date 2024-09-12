Andra AP fonden Has $9.09 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,536. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.