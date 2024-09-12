Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Entegris by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

