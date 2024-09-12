Andra AP fonden Purchases 157,500 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 702,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after buying an additional 902,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 54,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

