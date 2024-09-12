Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 134.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $136,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 859.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $23,379,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.63 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

