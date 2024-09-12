Andra AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.