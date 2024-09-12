Andra AP fonden Sells 48,100 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.0 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

