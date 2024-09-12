Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

