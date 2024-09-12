Andy Brailo Sells 17,000 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) insider Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $346,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andy Brailo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Andy Brailo sold 4,390 shares of Premier stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $90,038.90.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 384.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after buying an additional 5,007,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 60.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after purchasing an additional 772,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

