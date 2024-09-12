Angela C. Hilt Sells 1,733 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

