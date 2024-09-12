Angela C. Hilt Sells 1,733 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Clorox Price Performance
Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Clorox Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CLX
Institutional Trading of Clorox
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.