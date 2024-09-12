Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,936 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 321,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amphenol by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,022 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,167,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE APH opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.