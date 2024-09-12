Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 44,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SAP opened at $217.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $221.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.