Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $253.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 478.36, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

