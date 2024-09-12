Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,089 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,089 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EOG opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.95.
In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
