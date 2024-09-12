Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $219.91 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

